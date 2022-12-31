SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday.

A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning all counties will not be allowed to implement the law.

“In order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois, the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act is stayed during the pendency of the appeal… until further notice of the Court,” the order reads.

Several counties in the state, including Champaign County and Cook County, had announced plans to implement cashless bail despite the lawsuit since the ruling did not include an injunction.