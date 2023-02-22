SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The next date court date deciding if cash bail is constitutional in Illinois has been announced.

According to a schedule on the Illinois Supreme Court’s website, the court will hear oral arguments on the SAFE-T Act March 14.

A Kankakee County judge ruled in December that removing cash bail is unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court issued a stay order keeping the current system of cash bail as is hours before it would go into effect.

A task force constructed by the Supreme Court spent months explaining how the SAFE-T Act would be implemented prior to these lawsuits being filed. The task force discussed the issues that State’s Attorneys are suing the state over. That task force, which was made up of legal experts, found no constitutional issues with the bill.