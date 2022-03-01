SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A pop-up booster clinic set up shop at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.

It was set up to allow lawmakers and state workers to roll up their sleeves and get their booster shots on their lunch break.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Public Health contracted with mobile vaccine companies to distribute the shots. The mobile vaccine clinic started out to help black and brown populations overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Now, the company is spreading out all over Illinois to take vaccines to people where they work to cut down on the inconvenience of people going out of their way for the booster shot.