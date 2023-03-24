SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sometimes homeowner’s and renter’s insurance companies do not cover large dog breeds or charge extra for families with a dog of specific breed. A new bill gaining momentum in the Illinois legislature would ban insurers from that practice.

A bill sponsored by Rep. Rita Mayfield (D-Waukegan) would ban policies that refuse to issue or renew, cancel or impose a premium rate for a policy if a homeowner adopts a dog of a certain breed. A 2022 study published by Science Magazine showed that a dog’s behavior is only dictated by its breed 9% of the time.

“We want to put the focus where it belongs: on the behavior of the dog, not the breed of dog,” Ledy VanKavage, senior legislative attorney for Best Friends Animal Society, said.

According to VanKavage, many families do not know that their insurance policy does not cover their dog of breed until they have already adopted the dog. She said housing and insurance is the number one reason why dogs are relinquished back to shelters.

“Some people actually, because they can’t find insurance and they don’t have a lot of money, they’ll actually turn their animal into the shelter so they can keep their home,” VanKavage said. “It breaks up families and it’s incredibly tragic.”

The bill would allow insurance companies to cancel the policy if the individual dog is deemed “dangerous or vicious” under the state’s Animal Control Act.

The bill passed the Illinois House with bipartisan support 83-31 Thursday. It now heads to the Senate where it is sponsored by Sen. Linda Holmes (D-Aurora).

States like New York, Nevada, and Arizona have passed similar legislation. 12 other states are currently considering legislation to prevent insurance companies from excluding certain breeds of dogs from their policies.