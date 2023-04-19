SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill may make more community college students continue to universities in state.

Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) is pushing for a bill that would allow automatic admission to more of Illinois’ universities to community college students.

The current law allows any Illinois high school graduate to go to University of Illinois if they complete at least 36 graded transferable hours at an Illinois community college with a 3.0 GPA. The bill would expand the law to allow guaranteed admission into all state universities, including Eastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, both Southern Illinois Universities, and Western Illinois University as well.

“This measure will ensure that Illinois community college transfer students who meet certain academic requirements will have guaranteed admission to these universities,” Faraci said. “It’s a win-win situation for both the students and the universities as it provides opportunities for students to continue their education while also helping the universities to fill their enrollment goals.”

The bill passed the Illinois House of Representatives, and the Senate Higher Education Committee unanimously. If signed into law, the proposal would go into effect during the 2024-2025 academic year.