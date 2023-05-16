SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill in the Capitol aims to help people take legal action when their private pictures or videos are manipulated and shared.

Deepfakes are digitally altered images, video and even audio recordings. They can make it look like someone is doing or saying something they aren’t.

Experts have some concerns when it comes to the technology.

“The biggest concern would be defaming a specific individual by creating a deep fake having content that isn’t consensual, nonconsensual content being published for someone that hasn’t agreed to it.” Jessica Baumberger, UIS Web Services director, said.

A bill in the state capitol wants to help people who have experienced this. It would let them take legal action against someone for knowingly creating or distributing a deepfake of them without their consent, including people who do it as a form of harassment.

According to Senate sponsor Sen. Mary Edly-Allen (D-Libertyville), there’s currently no consequences for the bad actors who create digital forgeries.

“These videos may be fake, but the emotional impacts are real,” Edly-Allen said. “The sad reality is, deep fake technology is predominately being used to create sexual videos of women without their consent.”

Under the latest version of the bill, a person impacted by deepfakes could get a temporary restraining order or even a permanent injunction stopping someone from being able to display the image.

Supporters of the bill believe it’s a step in the right direction.

“it’s a positive when people have options, whether they choose to pursue them or not just knowing that it’s like, hey, it wasn’t okay for this to happen, this person had no right to do this.” Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault CEO Carrie Ward said. “And if you want to do something about it, there’s a law that supports your ability to do that.”

The bill passed unanimously in the Illinois Senate. A previous version of the bill also passed the Illinois House of Representatives unanimously.