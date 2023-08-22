SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law passed in Illinois will allow protection over the earnings of child social media stars.

Under the law, people under the age of 16 who are featured in family vlogs or other money-making content will have to get a percentage of the revenue it generates. Their parents will have to set aside that money until they turn 18. Once they do, the “kid-fluencers” will gain access to their rightful profits.

“The content involving a minor is what attracts attention for these family vlogs,” said Chris McCarty, student founder and Executive Director of Quit Clicking Kids. “It’s what brings these accounts larger followings, sponsorship deals, revenue. So in that sense, the child is an integral part of the channel.”

Earnings will be determined by how often the child is presented in content that accumulates at least 10 cents per view. To qualify, the content must be created in Illinois and the child must be featured in at least 30% of 30 days’ worth of content.

Illinois is the first state to pass such a law. It goes into effect July 1st, 2024.