ILGOP Congressional delegation silent after Trump’s tweet called “racist and disgusting”

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After President Trump tweeted on Sunday that four American Congresswomen of color should go back to the “crime infested” countries they originally came from, Congressman Justin Amash (R-Michigan) called the remarks “racist and disgusting.”

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019

The President’s tweet referred to four “Progressive Democrat Congresswomen” who have recently formed a “squad” and have wrestled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for control of the direction of the party.

All four women are American citizens. Three were born in the United States. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, moved to the U.S. from Somalia as a child refugee when her parents fled a brutal civil war in that nation.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) round out the rest of the group, and were each born in New York City, Cincinnati, and Detroit respectively.

Pelosi came to their defense on Twitter, writing that the president’s 2016 campaign motto was actually “about making America white again.”

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.



Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Early on Sunday afternoon, WCIA reached out to all five Republican members of Congress from Illinois, Reps. Rodney Davis, Mike Bost, John Shimkus, Darin LaHood, and Adam Kinzinger, to see how they would respond to President Trump’s remarks. At the time of this publication, and after multiple requests over a span of 10 hours, their only response has been silence.