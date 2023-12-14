SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is putting the finishing touches on their new five-year state health plan, and it includes a focus on a new public health crisis.

The plan lays out the road map for how the state will approach five public health issues. Four issues are familiar – maternal and infant health, mental health and substance abuse, chronic diseases and COVID-19 – but the fifth is being names a concern for the first time: racism.

“One critical component of this report deals with racism as a public health issue,” Governor Pritzker wrote in a letter included in the health plan. “Access to care and good health should not be determined by where one lives, where one works or the color of one’s skin. We are making progress to correct historic and systemic disparities in care, but we have more work to do. This initiative represents an important step toward achieving the goal of equitable access to health and equitable access to care.”

The state has spent the past two years putting together this report. The Healthy Illinois 2028 plan combines the state’s current assessment of public health with its plan to improve it.

If passed, the state wants other stakeholders, like community health organizations, to use this as a guide for understanding the state’s priorities. The full proposal can be found here.

The report also contains more strategies to continue dealing with COVID-19.

“This includes having timely partner field-informed communications plans, coordinating emergency preparedness and response activities across the public health system at all levels, improving data sharing systems, and improving the public health systems resource capabilities to be more efficient and effective,” Jenny Epstein with the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a public meeting about the plan. “The strategies developed for these three goals mainly reflect the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and impact outbreaks.”

The plan must be approved by the General Assembly. The Department of Public Health will present it to lawmakers in the spring.