House passes Reproductive Health Act

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- House members passed the Reproductive Health Act.

The bill removes restrictions on abortions in the state. It comes after other states made moves to nearly ban abortions.

Passionate debate came from both sides of the aisle as representatives for the bill backed the right to allow women to choose while those against called for more clarity of the bill's language.

There have been tons of questions about what the bill means for abortions in the state.

The main sponsor, Kelly Cassidy, said the intent is to treat abortion like any other form of healthcare and give women the right to continue the pregnancy or not.

Those against the bill asked for clarity about women seeking abortions late into their pregnancies while those for it said rhetoric about women using the bill to get late-term abortions is a myth.

Lawmakers say women and their healthcare providers have to be trusted to make safe choices between birth or termination during various stages of pregnancy.

House Speaker Michael Madigan says by passing the Reproductive Health Act, women are assured their health will always be a fundamental right in Illinois. Governor Pritzker also supports the measure.