House passes Name, Image and Likeness policy for college athletes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — College athletes in Illinois might not be considered amateurs for much longer.

The Illinois House of Representatives passed a name, image and likeness policy that would allow college athletes to profit off of their likeness and accept sponsorships.

If it passes in the Senate, Illinois would be the latest state to buck the NCAA’s rules. Democratic lawmakers tried to pass this legislation during last year’s session, but that bill stalled after the NCAA said they would be looking into changing their policies.

So far, the NCAA has showed no progress on that front, so former University of Illinois football player and current State Representative Kam Bucker (D-Chicago) reintroduced the bill this year.

Now that it passed the House, it heads to the Senate, where it will be sponsored by former NFL player and current Senator Napoleon Harris.

The bill received bipartisan support in the House. If it passes the Senate and the Governor signs the bill, it would go into effect on July 1st.

Governor Pritzker showed support for the 2020 version of this legislation.