SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers return this week for a lame duck session, and the headliner is the assault weapons ban proposal from Democrats.

The bill comes out of a task force created after the mass shooting in Highland Park on the Fourth of July.

Stephanie Kollmann, Policy Director for the Children and Family Justice Center in Chicago, has a number of concerns about the proposal.

She joined Capitol Connection to discuss the proposal, and the elements that she says amount to penalty enhancements.