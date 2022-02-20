SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) explained his opposition to mask mandates in classrooms, in part due to his concerns that the face covering might impede speech development in young children.

Wilhour is one of nine Republicans who were ejected from the House chamber floor on Thursday for refusing to follow the House rules and wear a mask.

Wilhour also discussed his support for Senator Darren Bailey in the primary race for governor, and explained why he published a pandemic plan that included capacity limits in 2020.