Gambling expansion: Double or nothing?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- A plan to expand casino gambling is getting a second chance.
A House Democrat got executive committee approval Monday morning to link the expansion to a popular sports betting measure.
It would allow a land-based casino in Chicago and riverboat casinos in several cities including Danville.
It would also expand gambling at existing sites including horse racing tracks.
