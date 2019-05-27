Gambling expansion: Double or nothing?

Capitol News

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- A plan to expand casino gambling is getting a second chance.

A House Democrat got executive committee approval Monday morning to link the expansion to a popular sports betting measure.

It would allow a land-based casino in Chicago and riverboat casinos in several cities including Danville.

It would also expand gambling at existing sites including horse racing tracks.

