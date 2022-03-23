SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Many small communities rely on volunteer firefighters to help save lives. But what happens if there aren’t enough volunteers to fill these departments?

The Highland Fire Department currently has 20 volunteers, but back in its heyday, it had 40 people manning the trucks.

“Used to be that most of the things we worried about were just fires and wrecks and stuff like that,” said Highland Fire Chief Kerry Federer. “Nowadays, it’s EMS calls, it’s the rescues, the hazardous materials calls. It is just a wide array of the things that that we’re required to do.”

Now, Highland is like so many other volunteer departments.

“Firefighters are getting burnout,” said John Swan, President of the Illinois Firefighters Association. “They’re going to so many calls, so many different types of calls. They don’t have a home life andmore and they have to work.”

Volunteer firefighters are expected to know everything a fulltime firefighter needs to know. They are trained in the same way; they just don’t get a paycheck.

On Wednesday, the IFFA came to the State Capitol to push for a $500 tax break for these volunteers. The $500 break is just the start, according to the Association. They would like to see much more done.

Representative Mike Haplin (D-Rock Island) is sponsoring the bill, and his dad is a volunteer firefighter.

“Just a small tax credit of this $500 could make a little bit of difference in their life, you know, a little bit of a break,” Haplin said. “Compensate for some of the time that he wasn’t able to go to work because he was responding to those little things that are important.”

The shortage of volunteer firefighters makes it nearly impossible for a department to do this on its own. Highland’s department and surrounding rural communities have automatic mutual aid on all structure fires. Every house fire Highland is called to, they have to call in other towns’ departments as well.

“There’s no guarantee that either one of them is going to have enough people at a certain time,” Federer said. “So we have those automatic aides to guarantee that we have enough people show up when we need to.”

The State of New York recently passed a similar bill giving volunteer firefighters a tax break. While Illinois’ version wouldn’t give as big of a break, the Firefighters Association modeled their bill off New York’s.