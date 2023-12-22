EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal judge has allowed the state’s assault weapon registry to go into effect at the start of the new year.

Judge for the Southern District of Illinois Stephen McGlynn rejected a request for a preliminary injunction against the law Friday. This means Illinoisans who owned assault rifles will still need to register their weapon with State Police. Residents can start the process on Illinois State Police’s website.

Gun groups like the Federal Firearm Licensees of Illinois argued that the rules for the registry were not clearly told to Illinoisans with a FOID card. McGlynn denied that claim.

“Illinois has taken various actions to notify Illinois citizens of the requirements under PICA and the Emergency Rules,” the ruling reads. “Thus, the Court finds that the FFL Plaintiffs have not established a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their notice claim, even if they did have standing to bring it in the first place.”

The Seventh Judicial Circuit Court also ruled against a different attempt to stop the implementation of the assault weapons ban earlier this month.