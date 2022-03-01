SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Technology has made life much easier in a lot of ways for farmers.

But when they need repairs, it’s the technology that often gives them the biggest headaches.

“What’s happening is now if a machine goes down, we’re at the mercy of a dealership waiting on them to either come out for a service call to the farm or to be able to get into their shop,” Matt Heberling with Christian County Farm Bureau said.

Proprietary laws make it so the dealerships they buy their equipment from are really the only places they can take them to get fixed.

Farmers tried to change that this year with the “Right to Repair” act.

“It’s kind of giving us the nice compromise, that it is asking the manufacturers to go and open that up to third party and other vendors,” Heberling said. “But it’s asking them to sell the technology sell the licensing, so that way they can get into it. So we are respecting their trademark.”

If equipment breaks down, farmers have to get it to a dealership. Those are already few and far between. But then they have to wait for repairs which wastes precious time.

“You and I have a choice of where we want to take our car to be fixed, you know, whether it’s an actual dealership, or a private repair shop, you know, we have that choice,” Tim Stock with the Macon County Farm Bureau said. “So why can’t farmers have that choice with repairing their equipment?”

This isn’t just a problem in Illinois. Several farmers said they’ve heard from others in different state’s experiencing the same issues, but it get’s complicated when you start dealing with copyright laws.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to respect copyrights too. So i mean, the manufacturers, you know, they’re lobbying, they want to protect the copyrights. And we have got to respect that too.”