SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Congress decided to kick the can down the road on the latest version of the farm bill.

The bill sets up a lot of the crop insurance programs and other financial systems farmers rely on while preparing for their next crop.

Congress spent months negotiating the bill, but ultimately could not reach an agreement. Instead they chose to extend the older version of the bill for another year.

The Illinois Farm Bureau was disappointed in the delay, but on Capitol Connection this week, Executive Director for Government Affairs Kevin Semlow said they are confident a good deal can be reached.