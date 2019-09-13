Examining the nurse to patient ratio

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– When nurses feel overwhelmed by their workload, some may feel the need to quit and leave the industry. Some lawmakers and health groups are calling for a mandate that would assign a certain amount of patients to each nurse’s care to become law in Illinois. Others said this would make it worse.

A new U of I study compares the state of California to Illinois. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association believes the study does not highlight the full picture of the nurse to patient ratio debate. Right now, California is the only the state that has the staffing mandate in place. Two bills at the capitol pushed for Illinois to join California in this but neither made out this past session.

The hospital association spokesman Danny Chun said it could cost people in our area, writing quote: “Hospitals in rural communities within Central and Southern Illinois will not be able to find enough nurses to meet the ratios and would face fines of up to 25,000 dollars under the legislation proposed this spring.”

The Illinois Nursing Association is for the bill and their director said they will continue to advocate for the measure the next time lawmakers bring it back up.