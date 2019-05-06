End of session nearing; lots of work left to do

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The state legislature is barreling towards the end of session and the deadline to pass the budget.

Speaker of the House Michael Madigan gave a private press conference Monday, addressing all the work which has to be done to pass the remaining major pieces of legislation.

Lawmakers have until the end of May to vote to legalize sports betting and marijuana if Governor Pritzker wants to include those new revenue streams in his budget.

The progressive income tax amendment is also in Madigan's chamber after it passed in the Senate last week.

He acknowledged those issues are all very controversial and refused to take a side on sports betting or marijuana.

Pritzker needs both to be legalized in order to balance his proposed budget. He expects about $400 million in new revenue to come from those two streams in his proposed plan.