Education bill heads to Governor’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Changes are on the way for schools in Illinois.

An package of new rules are heading to the Senate after passing through the House and Senate during the Lame Duck Session in Springfield.

The proposals come from the Legislative Black Caucus, and it is the first legislation that has passed out of both chambers. It falls under one of the caucus’s four pillars. The changes are meant to help minority students and students from underserved districts reach a level playing field with other students.

In the coming years, it will change high school graduation requirements to include 2 years of a foreign language and an increase in the number of STEM classes.

It will also create a new test for kids entering kindergarten to see how they measure up on literacy, math, social and emotional skills. The test won’t keep kids from going to schools, but instead give educators a chance to figure out exactly which area a child needs to improve in.

The bill now goes to the Governor’s desk.