SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law requires the Illinois Department of Human Services to track and report stolen SNAP benefits.

Card skimming has increased for SNAP benefits in many states, officials said. Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) sponsored the bill in the Senate. She said it’s important to track any SNAP and Link card fraud to learn how to fix it.

“We have heard from many Illinois residents who have been victims of identity fraud and lost access to their SNAP benefits,” Hunter said. “By tracking the frequency of these occurrences, IDHS will have a better idea of the scope of the problem and how we can effectively move forward.”

Federal legislation will replace stolen SNAP benefits between Oct. 2022 and Sept. 2024. IDHS only started collecting data on Link card skimming in Dec. 2022.

“When families lose their benefits —at no fault of their own — they are unable to purchase food until the situation can be resolved,” Hunter said. “We must ensure these benefits remain accessible to those who need them.”

The law also requires the Department to report Link Card fraud to the county state’s attorney and assist in their investigations.