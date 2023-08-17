SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Democratic Party spent their Wednesday at the Illinois State Fair as part of the annual Governor’s Day tradition. There, they rallied behind their past successes and their future prospects.

There’s no election in November, and Democrats hold every constitutional office and majorities in the House and Senate. But the party still thinks there’s a chance to grow those margins.

“We have support,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). “Just as these referenda on choice in red states surprisingly turnout pretty blue, we have parts of our state that we think are red, but on fundamental issues, agree with us as Democrats.”

To try to gain that ground, they’re focusing on key issues like abortion access and gun control, while continuing their strong relationships with labor groups.

“We’re the party that stands up for workers rights,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said during his Wednesday rally speech. “We’re the party that stands up for human rights. We’re the party that’s stands up for civil rights and voting rights and reproductive rights.”

Democrats’ record during Governor J.B. Pritzker’s first five years in office has led to a big jump in his national profile. It’s also a big reason why national Democrats chose Chicago to be home for the next Democratic National Convention, which will take place next year.

There’s a long road to the DNC next year, but so far, Biden is expected to be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 Presidential Election. Even during his run for reelection as Illinois’ Governor, Pritzker was often considered a potential emergency candidate in case President Biden doesn’t run. But Pritzker used the rally to once again endorse Biden.

“I’m for Joe Biden. I’m fighting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Pritzker said. “They’re gonna win in November of 2024.”

That hasn’t stopped Republicans from trying to flip the script and use that national recognition against Pritzker.

“Illinois has become a petri dish for Governor Pritzker’s run for president, and he’s put all of these far-left agenda items in the law,” Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) said in an interview on Capitol Connection.

When Democrats were not celebrating their policy accomplishments, they were taking shots at the Republican Party. Very few Republicans were mentioned by name, besides former President Donald Trump. The Republican primary for president is in full swing, but Democrats took every opportunity to bring up that the former president — who has now been indicted for a fourth time — is leading in the polls.

“The leader of their party is Donald Trump, there’s no way around that. He’s not up by five points or six points,” Secretary of State Alexi Gianoulias (D-Illinois) said. “He’s up by 30 or 40 points, and they have to answer for that. They have to answer for their attack on our planet, our attack on democracy, their attack on women’s rights, their attack on voting rights. So I think the contrast has never been so clear.”

Republicans get their chance at the fairgrounds on Thursday with their annual Republican Day rally.