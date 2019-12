SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- State law requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when driving by a vehicle with flashing lights. Sunday, law enforcement and state leaders gathered to stress the importance of the law.

On December 1, 2017, tow operator Ron Chaney lost his life after a Jeep veered onto the shoulder of I-72 where Chaney was loading a vehicle onto his tow truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Now for the second year, tow trucks took a ride around Springfield in his honor to remind people to move over when a car is stopped.