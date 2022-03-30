SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people affected by crime gathered at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday to call for more help for people affected by violence.

These people lost loved ones to violent crimes and are trying to turn their tragedies into change.

Clara Forman lost both of her sons 20 years ago. She said that she’s been on her own, working through the trauma.

“When I went through my journey, we didn’t have trauma recovery centers,” Forman said. “So I had to kind of navigate my way through it with the support of my family and church and so forth.”

Ever since, she’s been working to help other families deal with loss as a pastor at Potter’s House International in Peoria. That’s why Forman joined hundreds of survivors in Springfield.

Nearly every person in the room knew what it was like to lose a loved one to violent crime. They called on lawmakers to make real changes for victims, including increased access to trauma centers and mental healthcare.

“We are experiencing a lot of crises in our community,” Forman said. “And they’re helping to provide service and services, all kinds of services to the parents and also to the children.”

Democrats and Republicans have fought for months on how the state should try to curb a rise in crime. While Democrats push for these increased services, Republicans are pushing harder for tougher and longer sentences for violent crimes.

“That’s what justice is; to make sure that the just or right result occurs in a given case,” said Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis).

But Democrats say they won’t revert to the tough-on-crime playbook.

“Are they talking to communities who are most impacted by crime and violence?’ asked Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (R-Peoria). “Or are they turning to a 1994 playbook?”

Forman knows what it’s like to navigate life after a tragedy. She believes the solution is finding the root cause.

“If we provide those services, then we won’t have those kinds of increase in incarceration or gun violence or any type of violence,” Forman said.

One thing the state has done in recent years that Forman said really helped in her recovery and the recovery of other families was the trauma recovery centers the state started opening in 2017. Lawmakers are proposing a budget increase for that program to build more of those centers across the whole state over the next few years.