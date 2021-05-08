County clerks look for standardized election procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Most changes that the state of Illinois made to elections during the pandemic are now permanent, including vote-by-mail expansion, ut republicans say they want more oversight over the new methods.

“The ability to vote in free and fair elections is one of our country’s greatest rights,” said Senator Sue Rezin. “This legislation does not hinder that right in any way. In fact, it improves upon the process for every Illinois voter by increasing transparency and integrity. It ensures they have better access to information regarding the process as well as providing them with consistency every time they vote.”

The list of changes doesn’t try to restrict any of the recently changed voting methods from the past elections. Instead, it requires the state board of elections to standardize practices across the board for every county in the state.

“The Election Standardization Act is the culmination of months of thoughtful and hard work. I truly believe this bill will help create a more transparent and better election process for every Illinoisan,” Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said in a statement.

The bill would also require that election authorities post the reason for any sort of election delay that happens 5 hours after polls close.