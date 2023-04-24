SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Community colleges are pushing for changes in the capitol that will put their class credits on a level playing field with four-year universities.

Currently, students at community colleges may not be able to transfer credits for their majors at larger universities.

The bill they are pushing would require four-year universities to accept major credits from community colleges as a direct equivalent, so students don’t have to retake courses when they transfer to larger universities.

Illinois Community College Board executive director Brian Durham joined Capitol Connection to discuss the bill, and the increases in funding for community colleges over recent years.