College students react to Census citizenship question

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The push to include a question about whether someone is a U.S. citizen or not on the 2020 Census continues. The effort comes despite the Supreme Court ruling to block the question last week.

President Trump tweeted he asked the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice “to do whatever is necessary to bring his most vital of questions” to the census.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce confirmed the Census would be printed without the question but now, the Department of Justice are exploring solutions. In a transcript provided to CBS News, Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said, “We at the Department of Justice have been instructed to examine whether there is a path forward consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision that would allow us to include the citizenship question the census.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker has been firm in his support against including the question, tweeting Tuesday that the “announcement that the citizenship question will not be on the 2020 Census is a victory for communities across our nation.” Pritzker is allocating $29 million to ensure Illinois is accurately accounted for.

Area Hispanic and Latinx students said it’s great to have state leaders supporting them. “Some people who are not born here are afraid to fight for themselves. So having us and people who are government officials fighting for them feels like we can actually call this place home and they are very welcoming,” said Isabell Ozoya, a graduate student at UIS.

President Trump said the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice are “working hard” to get the question on the census this Independence Day.