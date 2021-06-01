College athletes one autograph away from profiting off image and sponsorships

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois college athletes are the next ones in line to be able to make money off sponsorships.

The Name, Image and Likeness bill passed out of the Senate Tuesday morning, and now heads to the Governor’s desk.

Illinois will be the 11th state to make their own rules in the absence of action from the NCAA.

The new law goes into effect on July 1st if Governor Pritzker signs it before then.

The state tried to change the rules last year, but it didn’t have the backing of the state universities. This time, University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman spoke in favor of the bill in committee. His support lead to bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.