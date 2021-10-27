Bishops, pastors pressure lawmakers to protect Parental Notification Act of Abortion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Pastors and bishops traveled to the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday to pressure lawmakers not to repeal the Parental Notification Act of Abortion.

The law requires doctors to notify parents when their daughters want an abortion. Some Illinois Democrats want to relax the law, but they received strong pushback from the religious right.

A buss full of Chicago pastors travelled to Springfield to support a parent’s right to know when their minor daughters seek an abortion. Many conservatives see this as the last remaining restriction or requirement in Illinois that could prompt a parent to intervene and pressure their daughter not to go through with an abortion.

“These laws exist to protect the rights of parents to fulfill the duty that God has entrusted to them, and that no government can take away,” said Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield.

Pro-choice groups argue some girls in volatile homes could invite real danger if their parents knew about their abortion, and right now girls in that position must go to a court to seek a waiver from the law.

However, the push from the religious right appears to be working, as some progressive Democrats are not sold on changing the law.

“I think parents do have a right to know,” said State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana). “The PNA is a legal thing that is very complicated. A lot of our members are not sold that this is the thing that we need to do yet.”

Illinois Democrats’ desire to make a statement on abortion rights was reignited by the restrictions Texas enacted earlier this year, restrictions that one pastor from Arlington Heights supports and, in his opinion, could go farther.

Repealing the Parental Notification Act is meant to remove any semblance of a barrier to abortion in Illinois.