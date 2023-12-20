SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Decatur republican Dan Caulkins is trying to take his case against the state’s assault weapons ban all the way to the supreme court.

But he isn’t asking the nations highest court to consider the merits of the law. He is arguing he didn’t get a fair trial in the Illinois supreme court. Earlier this year, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled against Caulkins, saying the assault weapon ban did not violate the state constitution.

Caulkins argues the court could not give a fair ruling, because the governor and senate president donated to some of the justice’s campaigns.

“It’s not the fact that they affiliate themselves with with a party, which we do in Illinois,” Caulkins said. “It’s the fact that we have the executive branch and the legislative branch, who will have cases brought before the Illinois supreme court, being the main contributors to their campaigns.

Illinois’ justices are elected, and do run campaigns that are typically associated with one of the major political parties. They also can take campaign donations. Caulkins still wants the court to weigh in.

He joined Capitol Connection to talk about his case, as well as the upcoming deadline for gun registration under the state’s assault weapon ban.

The parties involved in the case are scheduled to meet with Justice Amy Comey-Barrett on January 5th, 2024.