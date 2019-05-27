Casinos clash with fantasy sites for licenses; neither have spotless records

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- A small handful of companies from competing corners of the gambling industry are salivating at the chance to capitalize on an estimated $10 billion dollar underground online sports betting market.

As state lawmakers draft new rules that will bring the burgeoning black and gray market sportsbook business into the legal light of day, gambling executives, lobbyists, and public relations experts have turned their fire on each other, slinging mud in search of strict, punitive regulations for their opponents, while soliciting sweetheart deals and state licenses for themselves.

Casinos, horse racing tracks, video gaming companies, professional sports leagues, and fantasy sports websites are all interested in a piece of the action. In many cases, competing parties want a hand in crafting the guidelines that could handcuff their rivals during the most formative years of the legal industry.

One casino owner in particular, billionaire Neil Bluhm, wants to punish fantasy sports sites DraftKings and FanDuel in a “penalty box” for three years, while his company Rush Street Interactive would win a license to develop a mobile sports betting product called Play Sugarhouse and use the three-year window to erode the established market position of his rivals. The mobile app Play Sugarhouse is already up and off the ground in New Jersey, but has been far outmatched by DraftKings and FanDuel who got started there before that state officially sanctioned the business.

Becky Carroll, a spokesperson for Bluhm’s company Midwest Gaming, said, "There are multiple class action lawsuits filed against FanDuel and DraftKings on behalf of literally tens of thousands of consumers and thirty states who played fantasy sports alleging not just that the games were of dubious legality and fairness, but also alleging that the games were rigged with company employees who were allowed to use inside information and win, consumers were misled, and players were scammed."

Fantasy sites who operated in a legal gray area for years argue they are more “experienced in the digital gaming arena.” They launched an attack ad that accused Bluhm’s business of using “political muscle to box out the competition.”

An attorney representing Bluhm’s gaming companies fired back, saying DraftKings and FanDuel “want to be rewarded for their improper behavior and put in front of the line ahead of gaming entities who complied with the law and regulations.”

Paul Gaynor, Bluhm’s lawyer, wrote in a statement, “While we support the legalization of sports betting, what we don’t support are companies that brazenly operate outside the rules…”

However, Bluhm’s own Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines hasn’t always played inside the lines. In 2012, it was forced to pay a $25,000 fine after the Illinois Gaming Board found it had violated the rules and attempted to lure addicted gamblers with incentives. In 2015, the gaming board slapped Rivers with a $2 million fine for hiring companies with links to known mob associates. The gaming board review found Rivers hired the questionable firm for janitorial services without offering the work to other companies through a competitive bidding process. In both cases, Rivers said it self-reported to the gaming board, though it only reported the second violation after reporters started pressing for answers.

"Since operating a gaming facility is a privilege, operators are periodically fined for infractions because it's a highly regulated industry, but such fines do not generally result in a loss in suitability or a license,” Carroll responded.

But Bluhm’s contempt for rulebreakers apparently didn’t prevent him from striking up a lucrative relationship with new business partners. Bluhm just recently sold a controlling share of his company Midwest Gaming Holdings to Churchill Downs. The nationally renowned company that started out as a single horse racing track in Kentucky now owns a 62 percent share of Rivers Casino.

In a 2019 class action lawsuit, plaintiffs accused Churchill Downs of operating illegal online casino games in a mobile app made by Big Fish Games. Churchill Downs sold the mobile game to Aristocrat Technologies for $990 million right before the lawsuit was filed, but the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Churchill Downs engaged in “unjust enrichment,” and ruled “that Churchill Downs’ virtual game platform ‘Big Fish Casino’ constituted illegal gambling under Washington law.”

Churchill Downs said that court case is still pending, and pointed to a lower court ruling that sided in their favor in a statement provided to WCIA.

“The Ninth Circuit’s opinion was not issued until after we sold the company, and was only a preliminary opinion issued with respect to whether the plaintiff could proceed with her lawsuit,” a statement provided by Churchill Downs said.

State Representative Mike Zalewski, a Democrat from Riverside, confessed the current gaming bill’s focus on preventing problem gaming is “probably not enough,” but highlighted the Illinois Gaming Board and its watchdog role as an effective tool to keep casinos in check.

“We expect the gaming board to be a tough regulator,” he said. “We want to make sure they have all the tools they need to be even tougher.”

Zalewski would not comment on violations or compliance issues, but said the gaming board “should be a part of that.”

“The good news is, it’s a system that works,” Republican state Senator Dave Syverson said. “We have stricter laws in Illinois than most states. The gaming board regulates these, and when there is a violation occurring, they take action, and the penalties and the sanctions are pretty significant.”

Several other casinos around the state support the idea of giving DraftKings and FanDuel state licenses, but have also lobbied lawmakers to exact more severe taxes on video gaming terminals.

A WCIA investigation revealed several other casino operators have also attracted scrutiny and penalties from the Illinois Gaming Board in recent months.

International firm Penn National Gaming operates three casinos in the state: Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, and Argosy’s Alton Belle Casino.

In November of 2018, the board leveled a fine worth a combined $1.75 million against Penn and its Illinois casinos after it found evidence of improper relationships between the casinos and one of its marketing vendors.

A website for California-based marketing company ‘Imagine This’ asks casino executives if they are “Thinking about how to gain revenue and profit from your best players? We have what you need.” Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On at least three occasions, the marketing company Imagine This gave illegal gifts to Hollywood Aurora’s General Manager Greg Moore and Vice President of Marketing George Haldeman. In return, Haldeman and Moore signed off on a combined 20 purchases in excess of $20,000 and did not seek competitive bids from any other companies.

Imagine This paid for Moore, Haldeman, and the casino’s former General Manager William Hayles to go on a Lake Michigan fishing trip. The vendor also bought tickets for Moore and Haldeman to attend a USC vs Notre Dame college football game in 2017. These gifts were not reported on the casino’s mandatory gift log.

The favors didn’t stop there. The marketing company cooked up a scheme to help the casino check off a box on their diversity requirements.

Under Illinois law, casinos have to make efforts to offer contract work to women or minority owned businesses. The gaming board found the Hollywood Aurora and Hollywood Joliet casinos schemed with Imagine This employees to skirt those rules.

While the casinos were hiring Imagine This to do their marketing contract work, they were also listing a small female-owned company named All About Embroidery as a primary vendor, despite the fact that “All About Embroidery did not perform any work on the products invoiced,” the gaming board ruling said.

The casinos would pay All About Embroidery for the full invoice, and count that contractor toward their diversity requirement. All About Embroidery, posing as a straw man, pocketed a fee of 2 percent before handing the remainder of the payment back to Imagine This, a company that would not otherwise qualify toward the casino’s diversity goals. The Illinois Gaming Board found the shady pass through payment scheme was an attempt “to evade its responsibilities and deceive the board,” and that could “discredit the Illinois Gaming Industry and the state of Illinois.”

“These are large, major corporations that employ thousands of people,” Syverson said. The Rockford Republican is pushing for a casino presence in his hometown. “The fact that these have come to light are just showing that our system works. When a bad act occurs, the Gaming Board is there. We take swift and harsh action, and corrective action, and the system is improved.”

Among other violations for lax internal controls, the state Gaming Board also hit Penn National Gaming with a $150,000 fine in March 2017 for marketing to gambling addicts who are voluntarily enrolled in the state’s self-exclusion program and considered strictly off-limits in the casinos aggressive marketing campaigns.

The company could not be reached for a statement.

The Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino faced a similar $125,000 fine in May 2017 for allowing a blacklisted person inside its admission turnstiles and giving the person money to gamble.

In addition to poker rooms, blackjack, and craps tables, several of these casinos could soon feature a Las Vegas style sportsbook, and a few casinos could also score a license for a “skin” or a mobile app that allows gamblers to place wagers from home on a computer or a smartphone.

“There will be guidelines and rules that will be set that will be the same or just as strict as we have for other gaming,” Syverson said, “and we’ll monitor that activity.”