Cash bail and Survivor’s safety

Victim’s worry changes could allow abusers to walk free

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Republicans continued to take aim at the Criminal Justice Reform measures passed in the legislature last month.

They feel that eliminating cash bail will in turn let violent offenders back on the street, and will put survivors of violent crimes in more danger.

“We feel House Bill 3653. As passed, leaves a confusing patchwork of definition definitions that can ultimately cause more pain and suffering victims and their families,” Republican Representative Mike Marron said in a press conference Thursday.

The Pretrial Fairness Act still leaves judges with options to detain or release, but it does not allow money to play a factor in someone’s release.

The elimination of money bonds was supported by groups like the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

They worked on legislation with the Coalition to End Money Bond for over a year, and they believe the legislation was crafted with survivor’s safety in mind.

Republican David Welter questioned the intentions of the ICADV when asked if the coalition would back a policy that he claims would actually hurt the people they serve.

“Without having a larger dialogue with those groups, I feel like they did something that wasn’t very good for victims at the expense of trying to get on board with the overall thought of maybe social justice in this,” Welter said. “But I think they did a disservice to the victims that they’re supposed to be representing.”

Smith says she has had survivors question the intent of the bill openly, and were confused after the coalition supported it. Smith, a longtime advocate for survivors, does not dismiss the concerns of the survivors, and it is up to the legislature and groups like hers to make sure that the law is implemented in a way that won’t harm survivors.

“What we now have to do is turn our efforts to implementation policy, which means really supporting law enforcement and prosecutors and the courts in developing proper assessments to make those determinations.”

Senator Robert Peters sponsored the legislation. He pointed to his own experiences growing up in a home with an abuser. He assured that he crafted the legislation with survivors in mind, and believes the outlines given in the bill will make sure judges detain abusers before their trial.

“We want to make sure there’s a process that looks out for their safety,” Peters said. “Under the status quo, you would see people who are abusive, who would be staying in that home. Under our bill, let me repeat one more time under our bill, they’re most likely going to be detained because we talk to people who are survivors of this.”

Smith also believes it could create a new system that will do a better job at determining if someone is a threat to those around them.

“It really is about getting the courts to be better about assessing the individual that is standing in front of them and what their level of danger is and what more they might do to the person they’re in relationship with.”