SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)-- The doors at the capitol in Springfield have been closed since early March but some lawmakers say they need to reopen so they can get back to work.

House Republicans are pushing for lawmakers to convene to call for a vote on whether or not Governor Pritzker should have sole power to extend disaster proclamations, like the stay-at-home order, at the end of a 30 day period. While Senate Republican leader Bill Brady said the state can wait on a budget vote, he thinks other issues like fair maps should be taken up right away and it can't be done remotely.