CHICAGO, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- In a Sunday afternoon news conference, Governor J.B. Pritzker activated 375 members of the Illinois National Guard in a limited role to provide assistance to the Chicago Police Department while the city goes on lock down amid protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed man who died in police custody.

Chicago police arrested hundreds of protesters after Chicago's mayor instituted a 9 p.m. curfew on Saturday night.