ILLINOIS — Republican House freshmen Mike Murphy of Springfield and Dan Caulkins of Decatur joined Capitol Connection to describe how their party split on major issues in the state legislature this year.

You can re-watch Sunday’s broadcast here:

House Representative Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) opposes Governor Pritzker's progressive income tax, explains his support for a higher gas tax Posted by Capitol Connection on Monday, June 24, 2019

House Republican Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) explains why he voted against the capital plan, even though it offered major improvements to roads and bridges in his district. Posted by Capitol Connection on Monday, June 24, 2019

Bernie Schoenburg from the State Journal-Register and Daisy Contreras from NPR Illinois join Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell for our Reporters Roundtable on Sunday, June 23rd. Posted by Capitol Connection on Monday, June 24, 2019

