Capitol Connection: Sunday, August 2nd, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) calls on Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago) to resign; Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie discusses the federal government’s efforts to protect veterans from the Coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, when federal prosecutors reached a deferred prosecution agreement with ComEd, in which the state’s largest utility company confessed to bribing members of Speaker Madigan’s inner circle, Rep. Kifowit released a statement saying the Speaker should resign if the allegations were proven true. Now, she says she has seen enough to call for his resignation, even without any criminal charges against him directly.

Robert Wilkie, the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, described the effort to expand telehealth and mental health visits for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said VA hospitals discontinued the use of hydroxychloroquine for veterans sick with the Coronavirus after the FDA revoked its emergency use privileges.

President Trump placed Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie in charge of shepherding one of his most important campaign promises: reducing wait times for veterans to see a doctor. Wilkie discusses those efforts, and addresses an ongoing internal investigation from the Inspector General in the second half of his interview on Capitol Connection. Wilkie denied reports that he ever sought information that could discredit a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted at a VA hospital.

