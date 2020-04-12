Capitol Connection: Sunday, April 12, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday on Capitol Connection, moderator Mark Maxwell interviews Illinois Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, state Representative Mike Murphy (R-Springfield, and Dr. Ken Kriz, an expert in public economics.

You can watch the extended interviews below:

Illinois Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell discusses the state’s hunt for personal protective equipment and provides an update on the state’s unemployment website.

Former restaurant owner and State Rep. Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) says the restaurant industry is struggling to survive, and discusses ways to safely return to business after the Coronavirus stay-at-home order has been lifted.

Professor Ken Kriz, the Director of the Institute for Illinois Public Finance, breaks down a new academic study that examines the impact of COVID-19 to the state budget.

Capitol Connection airs every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.