Busy Memorial Day for lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- Most people have Memorial Day off but not lawmakers. Illinois legislators used the holiday and holiday weekend to tackle big items.

Lawmakers passed a progressive income tax Monday. Representatives spent hours debating a constitutional amendment that would change the state's income tax from a flat rate to graduated tax rate.

The vote mostly fell along party lines as House republicans voted against the new rates and all but one democrat stood beside the governor, calling for a fair tax.

The constitutional amendment now heads to Governor Pritzker's desk. By voting yes, lawmakers allow voters to decide whether the state keeps a flat tax or switches to the graduated income tax.

A number committee meetings were also held earlier in the day. One committee passed an amendment to the FOID bill, lowering the proposed cost to get a card from 50 dollars down to 20 dollars.

Lawmakers and pro-life advocates alike were upset with House members backing the Reproductive Health Act after a committee meeting was called to go over the bill Sunday night. Opponents said the public did not have enough notice to give their input.

The Reproductive Health Act and the FOID bill passed their respective committees with amendments. They are both on the House floor awaiting a vote.