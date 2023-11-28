DECATUR, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-13th District) agrees with calls from fellow lawmakers that the U.S. should continue to provide consistent aid to Gaza.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth signed on to a letter last week calling for more aid. Budzinski joined Capitol Connection to discuss the ongoing efforts from the U.S. in the conflict, and the ongoing negotiations around the farm bill.

The interview was taped on Nov. 21, prior to the announcement of the hostage release between Israel and Hamas.