Broken leg sidelines Pritzker from trade mission to Japan

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker suffered a hairline fracture to his left leg, his office confirmed on Thursday afternoon. The injury will not require surgery, but doctors orders will keep the state’s top executive from making a trip to Japan.

The island country represents one of the state’s biggest international trade partners. Governors and state leaders from the Midwest travel to Tokyo every other year, and host Japanese officials in alternating years. Pritzker had planned to attend the meetings next month, according to sources familiar with his travel plans. It remains unclear if Illinois will send another representative in his place.

“Governor Pritzker is in good spirits and will be receiving frequent daily updates from his staff and agency heads, and he will be fully engaged in conducting the business of the state,” Pritzker’s communications chief Emily Bittner said Thursday.

According to her statement, Pritzker sustained the injury weeks ago and continued to walk on through the pain, including a half-hour long walk through the Illinois State Fairgrounds two weeks ago for an interview with WCIA, which made the injury “significantly worse.”

“The Governor is not certain what caused the injury, but he has been experiencing knee pain for several weeks,” she said.

His recovery could take up to six weeks. His office says he’s in good physical health aside from the fractured femur bone.