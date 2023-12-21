DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Less than a week after the old representative has left, residents in Champaign and Vermillion Counties have a new Representative in the statehouse.

Brandun Schweizer was appointed and sworn into the Illinois House of Representatives Thursday.

Marron retired from the Illinois General Assembly Sunday to work as the President and CEO of Vermilion Advantage.

“I am honored to be the new Representative for the 104th District and serve the residents of Champaign and Vermilion counties,” Schweizer said. “Serving our community as State Representative will allow me to prioritize real relief for taxpayers, entice businesses to build and grow here, and work to rebuild trust in government.”

Rep. Schweizer being sworn in. Courtesy: Illinois House Republican Caucus

Schweizer served in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years, and retired earlier this year. He currently works as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the city of Danville. He is also a member of the IBEW union.

“The Illinois House Republicans are happy to welcome Brandun, who has a decorated history of public service,” House Minority Leader Tony McCombie said. “A retired Marine who served several combat tours, he is someone with proven leadership skills and experience to fight for working families and our most vulnerable. As a father and business owner, he wants Illinois to be a place where his children will be able to stay safe and succeed.”

He also founded Tiny Troops Soccer, an active organization that teaches children on military bases the sport of soccer, with his wife Amy.

Schweizer and his wife live in Danville with their three boys.