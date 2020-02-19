1  of  2
Breaking News
Blagojevich released from prison, announces ‘homecoming’ press conference President Trump to let Blago go free: reports

Blagojevich released from prison, announces ‘homecoming’ press conference

Illinois Capitol News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich has been released from custody in Colorado, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The former governor’s wife Patti Blagojevich announced a “homecoming press conference” at their home on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

President Trump announced he had commuted the disgraced governor’s 14-year prison sentence on Tuesday morning, and described it as a “tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence.”

Blagojevich was convicted on 18 corruption charges, including wire fraud, extortion, and bribery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.