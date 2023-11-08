SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s licensing system may be getting an overhaul, thanks to a new bill in the Capitol.

In Illinois, more than one million workers need a license or registration for their profession like dentists, cosmetologists, social workers, and clinical psychologists. That’s roughly one out of six workers, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A bill sponsored by State Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs) would expedite the process to get new software to speed up the licensing process for all industries across the state. The bill would also make IDFPR extend expiration dates or renewal periods if the secretary finds operational need to do so or if it would avoid hardship on a profession’s licensees.

“By updating the system IDFPR uses, we will help streamline the application process, connect people with good-paying jobs and alleviate workforce shortages,” Glowiak Hilton said. “This legislation is long overdue. By providing IDFPR with this support, we will move one step closer toward an effective and efficient licensure process for all Illinoisans.”

The bill passed out of the Senate unanimously on Tuesday. It is scheduled to receive a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.