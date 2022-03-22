SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill lowering the cost of college course materials passed the Illinois Senate’s Higher Education Committee on Tuesday and is on its way to the Senate floor.

The bill, introduced and passed by the Illinois House of Representatives, would allow students to receive digital access to online course materials at a significantly reduced cost on the first day of class.

“No cost of college life has increased faster than textbooks,” said Committee Chair Scott Bennett (D-Champaign). “It’s vital that we set students up for success, and that includes making sure course materials are affordable.”

Bennett has worked with University of Illinois students to ensure they are set up for success when they enter college. That includes an quick and easy choice for buying course materials.

“Students often play a game of wait-and-see and avoid buying books for as long as possible,” Bennett said. “This legislation is an innovative way to distribute course materials and will help make the transition to university life easier.”