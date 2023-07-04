XENIA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former republican candidate for Governor and former state lawmaker Darren Bailey announced that he will be running for Congress in the 12th District.

Bailey has been out of office since losing the race for Governor in 2022. He will face republican incumbent Congressman Mike Bost in the primary.

Bailey won the Republican Primary for governor by leaning into conservative and far-right policies, and supporting former President Donald Trump. He stuck to those stances during his announcement Tuesday.

“Friends, our nation’s at a crossroads,” Bailey said. “We find ourselves engulfed in a storm of woke nonsense, woke nonsense that seeks to divide us woke nonsense that is eroding our values. It’s undermining our principles, the very principles that make this country the shining beacon of freedom and opportunity. But I want to tell you something, I refuse to let this continue.”

Bost has also been a staunch supporter of the former president. Bailey, though, secured an endorsement from Trump during the primary. Bailey also sat front row in New Jersey last month for the Trumps remarks after the former president was indicted.

Bost has held the 12th Congressional District seat since 2015. Before then, he served in the Illinois Capitol for 20 years in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Earlier this week, Bost released some fundraising numbers ahead of Bailey’s announcement. The veteran lawmaker said he raised over $450 thousand dollars in the last 90 days.

“We’re excited about our campaign and the big fundraising numbers we are putting on the board because they show just how much Southern Illinoisans believe in our mission and are buying into our shared success. It truly is a humbling honor to serve them in Congress,” said Bost. “I’m confident we’ve got the resources to prepare for any challenge ahead of us and a proven, conservative record of results that positions us quite well for the upcoming campaign season.”