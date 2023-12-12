SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois crisis pregnancy centers will not be investigated for offering deceptive services by the Attorney General.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul agreed to a permanent injunction Monday to stop a law from going into effect that would have given his office the ability to investigate crisis pregnancy centers.

Raoul said in a statement the injunction will not affect his office’s ability to protect reproductive rights in the state.

“Patients in Illinois can be assured that as states continue to enact draconian restrictions on access to reproductive health care, I will not waver in my efforts to ensure that Illinois remains an oasis of reproductive freedom in the middle of our nation,” the attorney general said.

The law would have created consumer fraud protections for pregnant people misled by center workers. Anti-abortion advocates argued that the law should be evenly applied to places that offer abortion as well.

Anti-abortion groups almost immediately sued the Attorney General in July after the law was signed. A judge issued a temporary injunction against the law in August.

Crisis pregnancy centers offer care and services like counseling and pregnancy tests to pregnant people while dissuading people from abortions. There are about 100 crisis pregnancy centers across the state, according to the attorney general.