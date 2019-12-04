Capitol guard shooter to be released

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who was found not guilty of murder due to insanity will be released from his state mental health center to a care facility.

A judge originally ruled in 2006 that Derek Potts, now 39, would spend the rest of his life thee. He shot and killed Secretary of State Security Guard William Wozniak with a stolen shotgun in 2004.

At the time, Potts thought he was being controlled by people in an underground society in Eastern Europe, and said he was told to steal weapons and drive to the capitol and shoot a security guard.

Potts will be released to Bryn Mawr Care in Chicago.