SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell has this week’s edition of “Capitol Connection.”

Maxwell discusses Senate President John Cullerton resigning and the two candidates angling to replace him.

We hear from Senators Don Harmon and Kimberly Lightford on ethics, the future of the senate, and fair maps.

Maxwell is joined by Tahman Bradley from WGN and Jerry Nowicki from Capitol News Illinois.