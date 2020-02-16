Capitol Connection: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell has this week’s episode.

Governor Pritzker is right now the richest elected official in the country, but he might not be for much longer if one nyc billionaire gets his way: how someone with 20 x as much wealth as our governor hopes to shake up the race for president.

Maxwell talks to the Senior Adviser from the Bloomberg camp.

Plus, a legal spat at the gaming board comes at a rough time for sports bettors in Illinois: how Rick Heidner’s clash over the leak of his personal information to the feds could complicate the rollout of legal sports betting.

Maxwell is joined by Rebecca Anzel and Jerry Nowicki from Capitol News Illinois at the reporters roundtable.